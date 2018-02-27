Thailand to hold election ‘no later than February 2019’ – PM

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday that a general election he had promised to hold in November will now take place “no later” than February 2019. The latest delay may anger critics of the government, Reuters said. “Now I will answer clearly, an election will take place no later than February 2019,” Prayuth told reporters in Bangkok. The junta has promised and postponed elections several times since it came to power following a coup in 2014, which removed a civilian government. The latest date was set for November but last month the military-appointed legislature changed the election law, signaling a further delay.