S. Korean prosecutors demand 30-year prison term for ex-president Park Geun-hye in corruption case

Prosecutors have demanded a 30-year prison term for former South Korean president Park Geun-hye for alleged bribery, abuse of power and other crimes in a corruption case, AP said. The Seoul Central District Court was expected to set the date on Tuesday, when it will announce the verdict and sentence if she is convicted. If the court finds her guilty, Park would be the third South Korean president convicted of crimes. The others were former military generals involved in a 1979 coup and a 1980 civilian massacre. Following protests by millions and impeachment by lawmakers in December 2016, Park was formally removed from office and arrested in March last year.