Pakistan needs ‘strategy’ to stay off terrorism financing list – minister

Pakistan will develop a strategy to avoid being put on a global terrorism-financing watchlist, the finance minister said Monday. Members of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an anti-money-laundering watchdog based in Paris, voted last week to place Pakistan on its grey list of nations which are not doing enough to combat terrorism financing in June, AFP reported, citing diplomatic sources. Pakistan now has three months to make enough changes to avoid being listed. Otherwise, it could hamper some foreign investment and further strain relations with Washington, where officials have put increasing pressure on Pakistan over its alleged support for militant safe havens. “We will start meeting on the issue of FATF after March 1 to see what can we do on this and what strategy we can devise,” Finance Minister Rana Afzal Khan said. Islamabad has not yet received a list of actions it needs to implement.