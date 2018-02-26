Hungary FM calls for resignation of UN human rights chief over Orban remarks

Budapest has called for the resignation of the UN’s human rights chief for referring to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as one of the “xenophobes and racists” seeking “ethnic, national or racial purity,” AP said. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Monday in Geneva that United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein was “unworthy” of his position. Orban, a staunch opponent of immigration, especially by Muslims, has often said he wants to prevent Hungary from becoming a “mixed society.” Speaking at a meeting of the UN’s Human Rights Council in Geneva, Szijjarto said it was wrong for Zeid to compare Hungary “to the worst dictatorships of the last century.” Zeid, a Jordanian prince, has said he won’t seek another four-year term when his current one expires in August.