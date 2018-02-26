Turkey asks Czech Republic to extradite Syrian Kurdish PYD leader

Turkey has officially requested the extradition of former Syrian Kurdish PYD leader Saleh Muslim from the Czech Republic. Ankara’s government spokesman, Bekir Bozdag, told NTV that Turkey’s Justice Ministry had delivered the extradition request to Czech authorities and added Muslim would appear in court Monday, Reuters reports. The main Syrian Kurdish political party said on Sunday that one of its leaders had been arrested in Prague at the behest of Turkey and charged with sedition. The top Kurdish politician has “full citizenship rights” as a Syrian national and was visiting Europe in an official capacity, according to the PYD party. It also accused the Turkish state of “demanding the arrest of individuals who are not its citizens… without any legal justifications.” A Turkish court charged him with “breaking the state and country’s unity” and other offenses.