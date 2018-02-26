Seoul ‘hopes for constructive talks’ between US, N. Korea

South Korea said on Monday that it hopes for “constructive” talks between North Korea and the United States. A delegation from Pyongyang told South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday that Pyongyang was open to talks with Washington. Baik Tae-hyun, a spokesman for South Korea’s Ministry of Unification, said it was hoped that talks would begin when “an appropriate opportunity” arose, Reuters said. The North Korean delegation, led by former military intelligence chief Kim Yong Chol, met Chung Eui-yong, security adviser for the presidential Blue House, and other South Korean government officials on Monday.