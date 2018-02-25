Russia developing long-range supersonic drone & unmanned high-speed helicopter
Research and development is under way for Russia’s long-rage supersonic drone and high-speed helicopter, Alexander Nemov, deputy head of the Russian Air Force’s research institute, told Interfax. The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be able to perform “automated supersonic flying missions” and hit enemy targets at various distances. Earlier, Nemov said Russia will continue developing miscellaneous drone platforms, both armed and unarmed.