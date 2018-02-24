India: 9 schoolchildren killed in hit-and-run accident

At least nine schoolchildren were crushed to death and 10 injured by a speeding SUV in India’s eastern state of Bihar on Saturday. The children were hit while lining up to cross a busy highway after being dismissed from school. According to witnesses, the SUV initially hit an elderly woman. In an attempt to escape an angry crowd that had gathered after the accident, the driver accelerated, losing control of the vehicle and plowing into the children. Police are still searching for the driver, who abandoned his automobile at the scene and fled on foot, according to local media reports. Six of the 10 injured children have been listed in critical condition.