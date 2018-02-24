Russians win Olympic silver and bronze in 50km mass start cross-country skiing

Russian skier Aleksandr Bolshunov, representing the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR), won a silver medal in the 50km mass start classic cross-country ski race in the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Saturday. His teammate, Andrey Larkov, finished third. The winner of the race, Finland’s Iivo Niskanen, came in 18.7 seconds ahead of Bolshunov. Russian athletes have so far won a total of 16 medals, including one gold by figure skater Alina Zagitova.