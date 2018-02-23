Turkish military strikes convoy headed to Syria's Afrin region

The Turkish armed forces shelled a convoy entering Syria's Kurdish-controlled Afrin region late on Thursday. The targeted convoy of 30-40 vehicles was transporting “terrorists, weapons and ammunition,” according to a Turkish military statement published alongside aerial footage of the strike on Friday. Syrian Kurdish YPG militia responded to the statement by claiming the vehicles were transporting civilians, food and medical supplies, Reuters reports, citing YPG spokesman Birusk Hasaka. The strike killed one person and left at least 10 injured, according to Hasaka.