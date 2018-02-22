US violates ‘letter of nuclear deal’ – Tehran

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said US President Donald Trump’s public statement on the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers violates the agreement. “Every time President Trump makes a public statement against JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) saying ‘it’s a bad deal, it’s the worst deal ever, I am going to fix it, I am going to change it,’ all these statements, public statements are a violation of the deal,” Araghchi told the BBC. “Violation of the letter of the deal, not the spirit.” He added that paragraph 28 clearly says that all JCPOA participants should “refrain from anything which undermines successful implementation of JCPOA, including in their public statements.” The JCPOA is not linked to any other issue, Araghchi noted, saying that “it cannot be re-opened, it cannot be re-negotiated, there is no supplement, there is no add-on, there is no follow-on, nothing.”