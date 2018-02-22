25 injured after ferry explosion in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

An explosion on a ferry as it unloaded passengers in the Caribbean beach city of Playa del Carmen on Wednesday left 25 people injured, AP reported. Authorities said none of the injuries was life-threatening. Local Civil Defense director Juan Medina Sosa said 20 Mexicans, three Canadians and two Americans were injured, but all were in good condition. The municipal government said the passengers sustained minor cuts and were taken to a hospital for treatment. Videos showed the blast sending a fireball and debris flying sideways from the ferry. The Barcos Caribe vessel was left with a gaping hole in its starboard side next to a passenger seating area. The cause was not immediately known.