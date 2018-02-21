Confidant of Israel PM Netanyahu turns state witness in corruption case – report

A confidant of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to become a state witness in one of several corruption investigations, local media said. The probes could pose a serious threat to the conservative leader’s political survival. Shlomo Filber’s decision to testify for the state against his former boss is a dramatic turn for Netanyahu, Reuters said. The development has also fueled speculation that Netanyahu, 68, will call a snap election to try and stall legal proceedings during the campaign. The move could also rally his right-wing power base behind him. The prime minister denies all allegations against him. He said he was ready to seek a fifth term in office in a national ballot due in late 2019.