At least 25 killed in Peru as bus veers off cliff

At least 25 people were killed when a bus veered off a highway and tumbled 200 meters down a cliff in southern Peru, AP reports, citing officials. Highway Police chief Dino Escudero was quoted by RPP radio as saying that 20 people were injured. He added it’s not clear how many people were on the bus. The accident took place before dawn Wednesday near the province of Camana. In January, 52 people were killed in the country’s worst road fatality in four decades.