Sailor dead, another missing as trawler sinks off France

One sailor died and another was missing after the sinking of their trawler, the ‘Black Pearl,’ off the Pointe de Grave near the coastline in western France, RTL reports. The Atlantic maritime prefecture said Tuesday that the 12-meter trawler, registered on the island of Oleron, had triggered its distress beacon at 3:26pm. Several ships, helicopters from civil security forces and the air force and a navy patrol plane were sent for the search of the two missing crew members. Rescuers found debris on the surface and the body of one sailor. The fate of the other is unclear, according to officials.