Maldives parliament votes for extension of state of emergency by month
The Maldives’ parliament on Tuesday approved the extension of the state of emergency by 30 days. The previous day, President Abdulla Yameen sought the extension, saying a threat to national security had not diminished and a constitutional crisis had not been resolved. The opposition, which boycotted the sitting, said the approval was illegal as it was against the constitution, Reuters reported. Yameen imposed a state of emergency on February 5 for 15 days. The move was aimed at annulling a Supreme Court ruling that quashed convictions against nine opposition leaders and ordered his government to free those held in prison. The emergency was to end on Tuesday.