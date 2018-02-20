Poland to comply with EU top court final ruling on Bialowieza Forest logging – minister

Poland will comply with the final ruling of the EU top court on logging in its Bialowieza Forest, the environment minister said on Tuesday. An adviser to the court earlier said Warsaw breached EU law with increased wood harvesting in the forest. “At this moment I can confirm that Poland will comply with the final judgment regarding Bialowieza Forest,” Environment Minister Henryk Kowalczyk was quoted by Reuters as saying. The ministry said that the court’s advisory opinion was non-binding and that the final ruling would most likely take place in April this year.