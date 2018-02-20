Turkey renames street housing US embassy in Ankara after Syria ‘Olive Branch’ operation

A sign displaying the new name of the road that hosts the US embassy in Ankara and previously known as ‘Nevzat Tandogan Road’ was hung on Monday. Newly-coined ‘Olive Branch Road’ gets the name from Turkey’s ongoing military campaign ‘Operation Olive Branch’, against the US-backed People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Syria’s northwestern Afrin district, Hurriyet Daily News reported. It took the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality one week from making the decision to change the street’s name and to hang the new sign. Ankara’s mayor earlier renamed the street on which the United Arab Emirates’ embassy is based after Ottoman commander Fahreddin Pasha, the defender of Medina during World War I, following a diplomatic row between the UAE and Turkey.