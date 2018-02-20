Erdogan’s spokesman calls reports on Syrian pro-govt forces entering Afrin ‘propaganda’

“It is obvious that the reports on the agreement between the [Syrian] regime and the YPG are propaganda,” Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, tweeted on Tuesday. He added, however, that “some secret and dirty bargains” cannot be ruled out. “Whatever they do, the Olive Branch Action will continue with determination and will reach its goal as planned,” Kalin declared. Later in the day, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told local media Syrian forces have yet to enter the Afrin region and it was unclear whether they would do so, according to Reuters. On Monday, Syrian media reported that pro-government forces were preparing to enter Afrin within a matter of hours.