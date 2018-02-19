Florida governor demands FBI release all info on school shooter

Florida Governor Rick Scott (R) has called on the FBI to release all the details surrounding its admitted failure to act on a credible tip about alleged school shooter Nikolaz Cruz. “The FBI’s failure to initiate an investigation raises many questions, and the victims’ families deserve answers now,” Scott said on Monday. “Last week, I called on Director Wray to resign, and the FBI should release all records involving this terrible error,” the governor added. Last week, 19-year-old Cruz killed 17 people and injured 14 others at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.