Russia begins preparations for Intl Tchaikovsky Competition – deputy PM

Russia has begun preparations for the International Tchaikovsky Competition, Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets has told RT. “I think that it will be realized at the highest level,” she said, adding that the jury will be formed so it could evoke trust among the contestants. The competition, which has been held every four years in Moscow and now also in St. Petersburg since 1958, is one of Russia’s greatest brands, Golodets said. “We will do everything so that it will not just take place, but that it will discover new names,” she said. The classical-music competition gathers pianists, violinists, and cellists between 16 and 32 years of age, as well as singers between 19 and 32 years of age.