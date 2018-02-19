Russia urges sides in Yemen conflict to stop hostilities – FM

Moscow is insisting on a cessation of hostilities in Yemen as soon as possible and calls on the parties to start negotiations, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday. It is necessary to stop the confrontation immediately, he said at the Valdai International Discussion Club conference “Russia in the Middle East: Playing on All Fields.” There is no other way but the resumption of negotiations, according to the minister. He said that as in any other conflict, in the Yemeni situation Russia is working with all parties and will continue its efforts. Lavrov drew special attention to the humanitarian disaster in the country, saying that, according to the UN, 19 million people need prompt aid, medical care and access to food and clean water.