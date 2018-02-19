US ambassador, Russian General Staff chief discuss defense cooperation

Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman on Monday discussed prospects for bilateral relations in the military sector, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday. Gerasimov and Huntsman “exchanged views on the situation in the security sphere, as well as views on the current state and prospects for bilateral relations in the military sphere,” TASS reports, citing the statement. They also discussed the situation in Ukraine, Syria and North Korea as well as issues of strategic stability, the ministry said.