ISIS kills 25 Iraqi militiamen near Kirkuk – reports

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militants ambushed a convoy of government-backed militia fighters near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk late on Sunday, killing at least 25 of them, Reuters reported, citing police and militia commanders. They had earlier said 12 militia fighters were killed in the ambush and at least 10 were missing. However, security forces later found another 13 bodies dumped nearby with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said Monday. IS claimed responsibility for the attack. Iraqi security forces were pursuing the IS militants who disguised themselves in police uniforms to carry out the attack. This month, Iraqi forces launched an operation to consolidate control of a mountain area near the oil city of Kirkuk to be used for the transit of Iraqi oil.