Turkish woman sentenced to death in Iraq for joining ISIS

An Iraqi court has sentenced a Turkish woman to death by hanging for joining Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), a spokesman for the criminal court in Baghdad said on Monday. Ten other women of various nationalities were sentenced to life in prison, Reuters quoted him as saying. All the verdicts can be appealed. Thousands of foreigners have been fighting on behalf of IS in Iraq and Syria. Last month, a German woman was sentenced to death for belonging to the group and a Russian fighter was also sentenced to death in Iraq last year for joining the hardline group. Iraq declared victory in December over IS, which had seized control of nearly a third of the country in 2014.