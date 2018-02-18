Turkish soldiers missing as flooding hits south-east

A search is ongoing for two missing Turkish soldiers after their armored vehicle fell into a river during a flood. According to an official statement, a group of four soldiers were on guard duty in Sanliurfa province in the southeast of the country, near the border with Syria, when the vehicle carrying them toppled over into a river overflowing from heavy rainfall. Two of the soldiers escaped, while police, drones, and firefighters have been deployed in the search for the missing men.