Bulgarian far-right march condemned by foreign ministry

The Foreign Ministry of Bulgaria has condemned a torchlit march through its capital, Sofia by far-right extremists, calling it “absolutely unacceptable.” The march by Bulgarian nationalists, along with anti-Semitic and neo-Nazi groups, took place on Saturday night in honor of General Hristo Lukov, who led a pro-Nazi organization during World War II. “This manifestation of genuine intolerance to others took place less than a month after the whole world paid tribute to the victims of the Holocaust,” the ministry said in a statement. “This must be a clear signal to us as a society and as Europeans who have not forgotten the suffering caused by World War Two that it is not enough just to recall the tragic events.”