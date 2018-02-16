Kosovo makes step for EU visa-free travel after deal with Montenegro on border agreement

Kosovo and Montenegro announced on Friday they had reached a deal on a 2015 border agreement between the two countries. This is seen as a step towards Kosovo gaining visa-free travel to the European Union, Reuters said. Kosovo President Hashim Thaci said Kosovo’s parliament will now vote to ratify the 2015 demarcation agreement, as Montenegro’s has already done. Attempts to hold the vote in the past have triggered violence in Kosovo, with MPs releasing tear gas in parliament and protesters clashing with the police. Kosovo’s opposition parties opposed the 2015 agreement because they claimed it wrongly handed over some 8,000 hectares of territory to Montenegro.