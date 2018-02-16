Pakistan to send military training mission to Saudi Arabia

Pakistan’s military has said it will send troops to assist Saudi Arabia on a training mission. They will not be deployed in conflict zones outside the kingdom. The announcement surprised lawmakers who on Friday sought further clarification from the government, AP reported. The military did not say how many troops are being sent to the Gulf kingdom. Three years ago, Pakistan rejected a Saudi request to send troops there as part of a Saudi-led coalition, of mostly Gulf states, fighting Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen. Retired Pakistani Army General Raheel Sharif heads the Saudi-led alliance.