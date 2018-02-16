Merkel disagrees with Poland, says Nord Stream 2 poses no energy security threat

Germany and Poland have different views on the planned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and Berlin does not believe it poses a threat to energy diversification, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called for the US to impose sanctions on the planned pipeline. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said last month the US government sees the project as a threat to Europe’s energy security, Reuters reported. “We had different views on the Nord Stream issue,” Merkel said after meeting Morawiecki in Berlin. “We think this is an economic project. We are also for energy diversification. We also want Ukraine to continue to have transit gas traffic, but we believe Nord Stream poses no danger to diversification,” she added.