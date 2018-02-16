Iran’s Rouhani slams US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Friday criticized the Trump administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, urging Muslims to support the Palestinian cause. During a three-day visit to India, Rouhani also lashed out at the US for imposing a ban on travelers from six largely Muslim countries. He was addressing a congregation after Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, AP reported. The president called for unity between the Sunni and Shia sects of Islam, saying that the Shiites, Sunnis and people of other ethnicities coexisted peacefully in Iraq and Syria for centuries “until the West created discord there.” Rouhani will meet on Saturday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.