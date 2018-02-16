Turkish court releases German-Turkish journalist Yucel pending trial – reports

A Turkish court has accepted an indictment seeking up to 18 years in jail for German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel and decided to release him from custody pending trial, Anadolu reported on Friday. Yucel, a reporter for German newspaper Die Welt, was taken into custody a year ago on suspicion of spreading propaganda in support of a terrorist organization, Reuters said. He denied the accusation. The German Foreign Ministry has confirmed his release. The high-profile case and that of six other German citizens held in Turkey for what Berlin considers political reasons have soured relations between the two countries.