Olympic cross-country skiing: Denis Spitsov wins bronze in 15km race

Russian cross-country skier Denis Spitsov earned bronze in the men’s 15km freestyle race on Friday. The reigning Olympic champion in the event, Dario Cologna of Switzerland, successfully defended his title. Silver went to Norwegian skier Simen Krueger, who triumphed in the 30km skiathlon several days earlier.

The medal is the third for the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) in cross-country skiing. On Tuesday, Yulia Belorukova and Alexander Bolshunov both took bronze in the cross-country classic sprints.