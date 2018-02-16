Russian skeleton racer clinches silver at PyeongChang Olympics

Russian skeleton racer Nikita Tregubov won a silver medal at an individual men's event at the Olympics on Thursday, finishing behind Yun Sung-bin from the host nation of South Korea and ahead of Dominic Parsons from Great Britain. It was the first Olympic medal for Tregubov, who is a four-time and reigning junior world champion, and the second silver medal for Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) at the ongoing Games. OAR has won two silver medals and four bronze medals so far.