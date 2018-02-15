Hamas condemns US bill sanctioning it over ‘human shields’

Hamas has condemned a US bill that sanctions the Islamic militant group for using civilians in Gaza as “human shields.” The House unanimously passed the Hamas Human Shields Prevention Act on Wednesday. The movement’s spokesman, Fawzi Barhoum, said Thursday that the bill sides with “the Israeli narrative.” The bill steps up US pressure against Hamas, which Washington and much of the West already considers a terrorist organization, AP said. However, as such the legislation would not add any additional sanctions on the group. Echoing Israeli complaints, the bill says Hamas routinely instructs Palestinians not to flee from Israeli airstrikes. The group wrested control of Gaza from the Western-backed Palestinian Authority in 2007. Last month, the US designated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as a “global terrorist.”