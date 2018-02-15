Iran rejects French president’s statement on missile program

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi has dismissed remarks by the French president about Tehran’s missile program. Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday Iran’s ballistic missile program must be placed under international surveillance, adding that the use of Iranian-linked missiles in Yemen and Syria needed to be addressed. Qassemi rejected Macron’s remarks on Thursday, saying Tehran favors peace and security in the Middle East, IFP News reported. He said that Iran’s missile capabilities are within the framework of the country’s military doctrine, which is based on a policy of defense and deterrence. The real danger is posed by the race involving the US and some European countries to sell modern and sophisticated weapons to certain countries in the region, according to the spokesman.