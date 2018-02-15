Rasmussen report on Ukraine is attempt to impose protectorate on Donbass – Moscow

The so-called Rasmussen report on the settlement of the crisis in eastern Ukraine looks like another attempt by Kiev to use others to resolve internal issues, Russia’s State Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin was quoted as saying on Thursday. According to the report commissioned by former NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the UN should consider a force of some 20,000 soldiers from non-NATO countries and 4,000 police to help resolve the crisis in Ukraine. Rasmussen is now an adviser to Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko. The report will be presented to officials at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. This is not a new idea coming from Kiev – to use a large-scale UN operation to impose a protectorate on Donbass where all the issues could be solved by “external forces,” Karasin said.