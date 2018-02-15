Poland’s Senate leader advocates reporting statements against country’s ‘good name’

Poland’s Senate leader has appealed to citizens living abroad to report to authorities any statements deemed “anti-Polish” or that hurt “Poland’s good name.” The letter posted on the Senate’s website is part of a wider campaign by Poland’s government, which says it is defending the country’s good name against historical untruth, AP reports. It is also linked to a controversial new law that penalizes blaming Poland for World War II crimes committed by Nazi Germany. In a letter sent to Polish organizations around the world, Senate Speaker Stanislaw Karczewski appealed to their members to “document” anti-Polish sentiment and to report them to Polish diplomatic missions.