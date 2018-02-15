Florida school shooting press conference (LIVE)
HomeNewsline

Poland’s Senate leader advocates reporting statements against country’s ‘good name’

Get short URL

Poland’s Senate leader has appealed to citizens living abroad to report to authorities any statements deemed “anti-Polish” or that hurt “Poland’s good name.” The letter posted on the Senate’s website is part of a wider campaign by Poland’s government, which says it is defending the country’s good name against historical untruth, AP reports. It is also linked to a controversial new law that penalizes blaming Poland for World War II crimes committed by Nazi Germany. In a letter sent to Polish organizations around the world, Senate Speaker Stanislaw Karczewski appealed to their members to “document” anti-Polish sentiment and to report them to Polish diplomatic missions.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.