Netanyahu says Israeli govt ‘stable’ as police recommend indictment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that his government is “stable” and criticized the police investigation into him. Detectives have recommended his indictment for corruption, prompting calls for him to resign, AFP reports. “I can reassure you that the coalition is stable,” Netanyahu said at an event in Tel Aviv. “Neither me nor anyone else has plans for elections. We’re going to continue to work together for the good of Israeli citizens until the end of the term.” Prime minister for nearly 12 years, Netanyahu denounced the police recommendations against him as “full of holes, like Swiss cheese.” Police recommended on Tuesday that he be indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of public trust.