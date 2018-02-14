Britain rejects return of ISIS fighters despite US calls

Britain’s defense secretary has said the UK does not want to take back two British Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) members caught in Syria. The statement runs contrary to US appeals for countries to deal with citizens who have become foreign fighters. Gavin Williamson said Wednesday in Brussels that the pair – part of a notorious British cell dubbed the Beatles – “have turned their back on British ideas, British values,” AP reports. He added: “Do I want them back in the United Kingdom? No, I don’t.” US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are holding thousands of IS detainees, including hundreds of foreign fighters. On Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that “the important thing is that the countries of origin keep responsibility for them.”