Putin offers condolences to Queen of Denmark over death of Prince Henrik

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Queen Margrethe II of Denmark over the death of Prince Consort Henrik, the Kremlin press service said on Wednesday. Prince Henrik, husband of the queen, died on Tuesday night at Fredensborg Castle, the Royal House said. The French-born prince had been hospitalized following an illness that began during a private trip to Egypt. He was 83, and had been diagnosed with a benign tumor two weeks ago, Reuters reported. “I wish you and all members of the Danish royal family courage and fortitude at this difficult time,” Putin wrote in a telegram.