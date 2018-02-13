Martin Schulz resigns as leader of Germany’s Social Democrats

The leader of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), Marin Schulz, resigned from his post on Tuesday. His resignation went into effect immediately. Schulz proposed the head of SPD’s parliamentary fraction, Andrea Nahles, as his successor, but it’s now up to the party’s congress to decide on its leadership. The resignation came days after SPD struck a “grand coalition” deal with German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc. The deal has potentially paved the way for Germany to finally form a government after months of political instability following the indecisive parliamentary elections in September. Schulz’s resignation, however, does not mean he will leave the party, and he can take a ministerial post if the government is actually formed.