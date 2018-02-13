Saakashvili ‘to rally Ukrainians from abroad’ after deportation to Poland

Ukrainian opposition figure Mikhail Saakashvili has said he will continue to rally people against the authorities in Kiev from abroad. On Monday, the former Georgian president was deported from Ukraine to Poland after being detained by masked men at a restaurant in Kiev and rushed to the airport. At a news conference in Warsaw on Tuesday, he described the deportation as having taken place by force and against international law. He vowed to continue rallying Ukrainians against their nation’s “corrupt authorities.” He said he will find a way to return to “his country” Ukraine. Saakashvili held the position of governor in Odessa, Ukraine, being appointed by then-ally President Petro Poroshenko. He has since criticized Poroshenko for failing to stem corruption.