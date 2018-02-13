US funding of Syrian YPG to impact Turkey’s decisions - Erdogan

A decision by the United States to continue funding the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia will affect Turkey’s decisions, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in Ankara on Tuesday. He made the comment during a speech to members of his ruling AK Party in parliament. The warning came ahead of a visit this week by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Reuters reported. Tillerson visits Turkey on Thursday and Friday, as the two NATO allies have diverging interests in Syria. Ankara sees YPG militia as a terrorist organization and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). Washington has backed the YPG in the fight against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Syria.