Winners of Stenin Intl Press Photo Contest to receive over $50,000

The prize money for the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest has been increased to 3 million rubles (about $51,700). The winners will get 100,000, 75,000 and 50,000 rubles for first, second and third places respectively. The winner of the Grand Prix will receive 700,000 rubles, according to the organizers of the contest held by Rossiya Segodnya under the patronage of the Russian Federation’s Commission for UNESCO. The prize money in 2018 has been increased thanks in part to the Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) and the International Committee of the Red Cross. “We want to support talented young photographers and give them an opportunity to realize their ambitions,” said contest curator Oksana Oleinik. The contest, which commemorates a Russian photojournalist who was killed in eastern Ukraine in 2014, is open to participants aged 18 to 33. Applications will be accepted at stenincontest.com until February 28.