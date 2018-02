Ex-Georgia leader Saakashvili detained in Kiev by ‘people in masks’ – reports

Ukrainian opposition figure Mikhail Saakashvili has been detained in Kiev, according to a post on the former Georgian leader’s Facebook page. “Unknown people in masks seized Mikhail Saakashvili and took him away… The kidnappers were in a white minivan,” according to the post. He was taken by men in green camouflage and his whereabouts are unknown, Reuters quoted his spokeswoman as saying. Saakashvili heads Ukraine’s Movement of New Forces.