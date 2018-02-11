HomeNewsline

Egypt deployed Mistral-class amphibious ships in Sinai anti-terrorist op

Get short URL

French-built Mistral-class amphibious ships are taking part in a major crackdown on the Sinai Peninsula, the Egyptian armed forces said in a statement on Sunday. “The Navy is continuing its mission to deploy Special Forces units from Mistral helicopter carrier off Al-Arish [northern part of the Sinai Peninsula],” the statement said. Earlier, the Egyptian military said some 16 militants had been killed during the operation, in which the troops seized weapons, vehicles and communications equipment.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.