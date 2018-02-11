Egypt deployed Mistral-class amphibious ships in Sinai anti-terrorist op

French-built Mistral-class amphibious ships are taking part in a major crackdown on the Sinai Peninsula, the Egyptian armed forces said in a statement on Sunday. “The Navy is continuing its mission to deploy Special Forces units from Mistral helicopter carrier off Al-Arish [northern part of the Sinai Peninsula],” the statement said. Earlier, the Egyptian military said some 16 militants had been killed during the operation, in which the troops seized weapons, vehicles and communications equipment.



