2 officers ‘immediately met with gunfire’ & killed responding to 911 call in Ohio

Two police officers responding to a potential case of domestic violence have been fatally shot in Westerville, Ohio. According to authorities, officers Anthony Morelli, 39, and Eric Joering, 54, were met with gunfire immediately upon arrival. Joering was pronounced dead at the scene, while Morelli died later in hospital, Westerville police Chief Joe Morbitzer said at press conference. The suspect in the shooting was taken into custody while police are still investigating the crime scene. Ohio Gov. John Kasich pledged full support for the officers’ families and the police department of his hometown, while US President Donald Trump also extended his condolences to the victims’ friends and relatives.