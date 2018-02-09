Turkey releases another German citizen held on ‘political grounds’ – Berlin

Another German national held in Turkey on what Berlin considers political grounds has been released from custody, the German government said. According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul, the man was released on Monday, but proceedings against him continue and he isn’t allowed to leave Turkey. Breul added that the release reduces to six the number of German citizens held in Turkey for what his government considers political reasons. Over the past year, the jailing of German or German-Turkish nationals over terrorism-related allegations has been a major irritant in relations between Ankara and Berlin.