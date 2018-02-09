Egypt military, police launch security operation in Sinai against ‘terrorists’

Egypt on Friday launched a major security operation involving the army and police against “terrorist and criminal elements and organizations” across the country, Reuters reported. The army spokesman said the operation covers areas in Sinai, the Delta and the Western Desert and it follows a three-month deadline set by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi to crush a years-long Islamist insurgency. The operation will involve operational and training maneuvers to tighten state control on the crossing points with neighboring countries. Residents reported hearing extensive air activities above the Suez Canal city of Ismailia, close to the area of operations in northern and central Sinai.